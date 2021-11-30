Virginia Tech is expected to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as its next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Pry would replace Justin Fuente, who parted ways with the school on Nov. 16.

The 51-year-old Pry has been with Penn State since 2014-15, first as a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach to eventually becoming the team's sole defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He’s coached top 20 defenses twice in the last five years and was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the country, in 2017.

Pry's decision to return to Virginia Tech comes after he served as a graduate assistant, defensive line coach from 1995-98.

Virginia Tech finished the season 6–6, splitting its two games since Fuente parted ways with the program.

Pry will mark just the school's third coach since 1987, as Fuente replaced Frank Beamer, who retired in 2015 after his 29th season with the Hokies.

More College Football Coverage: