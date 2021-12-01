Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Faces in the Crowd: Azzi Fudd
Publish date:

UConn's Azzi Fudd Inks Partnership Deal With Stephen Curry Organization

Author:

UConn freshman guard Azzi Fudd has agreed to a partnership agreement with SC30 Inc., the athlete-run organization handling Warriors star Stephen Curry's off-court business, in a new name, image and likeness contract. 

As part of the agreement, Curry and the SC30 group will look to provide professional services and business opportunities to Fudd. Per the Associated Press, Curry also plans to personally mentor Fudd as she progresses throughout her basketball career. 

"Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I've stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people," Fudd told the AP. "As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I'm really excited about everything we'll do together in the future."

Fudd was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 and committed to UConn last November. A 5' 11" combo guard, she was named the 2018–2019 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year—the first to earn the honor as a sophomore—when she averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. That same year, she was the youngest player on the gold-medal-winning U.S. team at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup.

Fudd tore her right ACL and MCL in April 2019, but returned for the final 19 games of her junior season and averaged 19.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

She has appeared in four games this season for the Huskies, and is averaging 7.5 points points per game.

UConn (3–1) is currently tied for No. 2 in the latest AP poll. 

