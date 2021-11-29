Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
NCAAB
UConn's Paige Bueckers Becomes First Collegiate Athlete to Sign With Gatorade

Author:

Gatorade is signing its first college athlete, UConn's Paige Bueckers, to a name, image and likeness deal, the company and Bueckers announced. Bueckers agreed to a multi-year deal with PepsiCo Inc. for an undisclosed amount. 

"From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. "Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family."

The UConn star joins a long list of star professional athletes on Gatorade's team, including Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Paul George, Zion Williamson and more. 

“It was a blessing to win Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, and now it’s truly surreal to be an official member of the Gatorade family,” Bueckers said in the release. “I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game.”

This isn't Bueckers's first NIL deal, though. Earlier in November, she signed a deal that made her the spokesperson for sneaker resale site StockX. She also filed a trademark application for her nickname, "Paige Buckets," with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 

Bueckers was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school back in 2020 and didn't waste any time proving herself as a freshman with the Huskies. She won every national player of the year award that she was eligible for last season, after averaging 20 points per game.

