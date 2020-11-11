SI.com
Azzi Fudd, Top Recruit in Class of 2021, Commits to UConn

Azzi Fudd, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021, has committed to play college basketball at UConn.

Fudd made the announcement Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, which also marked her 18th birthday.

"I know I want to be somewhere that I’m going to be proud where I am the next four years and also look back and be happy with the decision and know I made the best decision for myself,” Fudd said.

A 5' 11" combo guard, Azzi was named the 2018–2019 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year—the first to earn the honor as a sophomore—when she averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. That same year, she was the youngest player on the gold-medal-winning U.S. team at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup.

Fudd recently told Sports Illustrated's Lily Reavis that she received her first college scholarship offer in the sixth grade, from Maryland. 

“I had no idea what it was," Fudd told Sports Illustrated. "My dad had to explain it.” 

But in the end, and after countless other offers, Fudd was believed to have chosen UConn over UCLA. 

Fudd tore her right ACL and MCL in April 2019, but returned for the final 19 games of her junior season and averaged 19.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. In doing so, she led St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., to its fifth straight Class AA state title.

Fudd is the fourth No. 1 prospect in the past five years to commit to UConn, and her decision to join the Huskies could give the school the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the first time since 2012. 

