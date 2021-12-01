Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Jim Harbaugh's Brother, John, On Ohio State Fans: 'They Will Get Over It'

Author:

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, the twin brother of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, shared his thoughts on what was an incredible night for him and his family. After his brother and the Wolverines finally beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011 on Saturday, he couldn't help but show his elation. 

"I was emotional, man," John Harbaugh told reporters, per 247Sports. "Just watching Jim after the game, with his players — just seeing how much that team loves each other and the fans on the field and Jim going through the crowd and then working with coach Howard and running into Jim and giving Jim a big hug — you can tell by the smile just how proud he was — all of it, it was just one of those movements that everybody had to enjoy."

He is referring to Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard, whose embrace with his football counterpart on the field went viral. Naturally, the sting of defeat at the hands of Michigan was new for Ohio State fans, but John Harbaugh said: "They will get over it."  

On Sunday in the NFL, Baltimore beat Cleveland 16–10. The Harbaugh brothers were 2–0 against the state of Ohio this past weekend.

