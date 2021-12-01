The Tre Johnson Blog: Hoopfest, Duke-Gonzaga, Rod Wave and More

Tre Johnson is widely regarded as the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with everyone from Gonzaga to Kentucky to Baylor and Kansas, among many others, in pursuit. This summer, Johnson dominated the Nike EYBL with Team Griffin (Okla.) after a stellar varsity debut at Lake Highlands (Dallas). Now, Johnson has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody, it’s Tre Johnson back with another blog for Sports Illustrated!

We just played in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest and it was just a great experience, especially with it being my first time competing in it!

I usually just come and watch the games, but this year we got to play, and it was definitely a lot different. The atmosphere and the competition were top notch!

We lost to Bartlesville, who had my AAU teammate Dave Castillo on it, and they were good.

I don’t handle losses well, I hate it.

I didn’t play my best game, but I was solid. I contributed in other ways, but I know that I could’ve played better. It’s always a learning lesson for me.

This season, I’m averaging around 28 points a game, so I’m just trying to take it up a notch across the board.

Tre Johnson will compete against elite 2022 stars Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen later this month. USA Basketball

My team goal is to win state!

Always.

Individually, I want to be MVP of the district! It’s gonna be tough with Cason (Wallace) and Rylan (Griffen) in the same district, but I don’t think it’s impossible.

That’s our rival school and we play them twice, so I’m definitely looking forward to seeing them.

My recruitment is still going well; Kansas, Arkansas, UCLA and Gonzaga, and other schools that I have offers from have been keeping in touch with my dad.

I haven’t taken any recent visits; I was gonna try and get a few in, but I didn’t get the chance. I do know that I’ll be going to a Baylor game this month.

I think the most exciting game that I’ve watched recently was the Duke-Gonzaga game! Man that was a good one!

I predicted Duke would win, after I saw what they did to Kentucky.

Duke is gonna be a hard team to beat all year.

My grades are cool right now! I finished with all A’s and two high B’s. I take all AP classes, but my goal is always to get all A’s so I still have a little work to do.

Right now, I’m listening to YoungBoy and Rod Wave for the most part, but that’s about it.

OK guys, I’ve gotta get back to this project, but thanks for reading and make sure you check back soon for the next one.

Talk to you guys soon!

