December 2, 2021
Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday. 

"The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years," Martinez said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey.

"I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the next opportunity ahead! I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum."

Martinez leaves Nebraska after four years as the Huskers starter, all of which coincided with Frost's first four years in Lincoln. Martinez has a fifth-year of eligibility available due to the "COVID-19 year" rule that was enacted by the NCAA after 2020's shortened season.

He played 39 games for the Huskers, completing 63.5% of his passes for 8,495 yards, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 2,288 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. 

After some stagnant seasons in the middle of his Nebraska career, Martinez put together an impressive senior season in 2021, posting career highs in passing yards (2,867), yards per attempt (9.4), and rushing touchdowns (13). Even with his strong play, the Huskers finished 3—9

He posted a 15–29 record during his time at Nebraska. 

Martinez seems poised a ton of interest as a potential transfer, given his personal success and experience on the college level.

