Countdown to Signing Day: Recruiting Tracker for December 2, 2021

Between the college football coaching carousel, the transfer portal and recruiting -- keeping up with America's favorite sport can be tough in December.

At least for the latter, SI All-American has readers covered by the day. The Countdown to Signing Day series will launch daily to help keep track of the biggest news items surrounding top recruits in the class of 2022.

Everything from commitments to officail visit dates, in-home trips and signing plans will be aggregated into this story.

This feature will be updated throughout the day.

RB Raleek Brown

When he decommitted from Oklahoma on Wednesday, or to be more honest when he received an in-home visit from Lincoln Riley during his first day on the job, this one felt like USC's race to lose. It came full circle on Thursday afternoon, as the talented three-down Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei senior went public with a commitment to the local Trojans.

Brown becomes the first public commitment for Riley's new program in the class of 2022, following elite 2023 quarterback and fellow Sothern Californian Malachi Nelson jumping in earlier this week. Both are former OU pledges who made things clear in picking the option to play for Riley over the program itself. Brown's pinned Tweet refers to Riley as the 'goat.' Brown becomes the highest-ranked USC pledge in the small, five-man group.

IDL Walter Nolen

The most talked about defender in the class of 2022 is still plenty mobile, and has been since committing to TAMU. While active in helping the Aggies recruiting efforts, he has frequented local Tennessee and will be back on campus this weekend. This time, though, it's for an official visit. In-home trips from Josh Heupel and his staff are likely still to come, but like with many elites coveted by multiple programs -- this one may not be over until the ink dries on the 15th.

LB Harold Perkins

The Texan cut his list on Thursday and while not a surprise, it's still notable to know Texas A&M, Texas and LSU remain in the hunt for the top linebacker remaining on the market (along with Shemar James). He has frequented each of the campuses still in the running for his signature, though it will likely be a silent one considering Perkins is scheduled to go public with a commitment on January 2 at the Under Armour All-America Game. Perkins has been to each campus several times since June.

LB Shemar James

Speaking of James, the Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy standout has been viewed as an Alabama-Georgia battle, but Florida State and Florida continue to court the three-down 'backer down the home stretch. In-home visits have been conducted multiple times this week, including by Florida's Christian Robinson and Georgia's Glenn Schuman, two of the best linebacker recruiters in the country. Should new Gator coach Billy Napier retain Robinson on his new staff in Gainesville, James becomes a winnable battle once again. Either way, his recruitment will be the most tracked in the state of Alabama.

OL Kam Dewberry

Something coming soon with the Texas offensive lineman? The SI99 offensive lineman has been all over the map with visits, hints and posts about where he may end up and now the timing of it appears to be next in line, dropping the following on Wednesday.

Texas and Texas A&M appear to be in the best position for Dewberry at the moment, especially considering Oklahoma was viewed as a contender before Riley's departure for L.A. Jimbo Fisher was at Dewberry's house on Wednesday evening, so if something is to go down on Thursday, perception of good news would begin in College Station.