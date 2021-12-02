Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Is Not Transferring to Arizona State

Author:

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on Monday that he's entering the transfer portal. On Thursday, ESPN's Matt Barrie revealed that Arizona State will not be a player in the sweepstakes for Rattler.   

"CFB transfer portal news: Spencer Rattler is not transferring to Arizona State," Barrie tweeted on Thursday afternoon. 

Barrie, a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State, still has strong ties to the university. 

Arizona State was initially considered one of the favorites to land Rattler, an Arizona native, but Jayden Daniels' decision to return for his senior season may have changed the team's offseason plans. 

While it's unclear where Rattler will go next, the talented quarterback's letter to Oklahoma certainly sounded like a final goodbye. 

"Sooner Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," Rattler wrote. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else.

"At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

During his Oklahoma career, Rattler completed 70.1% of his pass attempts for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was considered a Heisman favorite coming into the 2021 season. 

