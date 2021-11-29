Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
NCAAF
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Official Decision on Transfer Portal

Author:

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

The sophomore has endured a roller-coaster season, entering the year as one of the favorites to win the Heisman. But freshman Caleb Williams took over as the starter after Rattler was benched during the Red River Rivalry against Texas in October.

Rattler officially announced his decision to enter the portal Monday on Twitter, a day after Lincoln Riley confirmed his departure from Norman to become the head coach at USC.

"Sooner Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," Rattler wrote. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else. 

"At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

The Phoenix native threw for 1,483 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interception in nine games, which included six as a starter.  

