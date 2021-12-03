Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Notre Dame Players Embrace Marcus Freeman As He's Announced As Head Coach

Author:

If there was any doubt that Notre Dame hired a player's coach after Brian Kelly's departure, the players' reaction to Marcus Freeman on Friday morning should put all questions to rest.

The Fighting Irish officially announced that the defensive coordinator had been promoted, marking it as the 35-year-old's first head coaching job. And the players had very strong reactions when they were told the news. 

As Freeman busted through the door, the applause turned into ear-splitting cheers as the group went from one-by-one hugs to an electric mosh pit. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that the team was expected to offer Freeman the job earlier in the week. In wake of Kelly's abrupt departure for LSU, players, alums and fans all threw out names of who they thought would be the best fit to lead Notre Dame in this next chapter. Star safety Kyle Hamilton endorsed Freeman in an emergency podcast episode earlier this week. 

“I’ll put my vote out there for Marcus Freeman," Hamilton said. "Since he’s come in here it feels like we’ve known him for years. He’s even keel, he’s the same guy every single day. He’s a great leader, knows when to get on you, knows when to cheer you up. He has a great sense of how we’re feeling. He’s a realist in the way he talks to us as a defense." 

SI Recommends

While this is new territory for Freeman, he will not be alone as he navigates the next chapter. Several members of the staff decided to stay behind when Kelly left, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

"I love you guys. I love this place," Rees told the Fighting Irish in a video of a team meeting posted by the school. "I believe that we can win a national championship here, and I'm committed to doing everything we can to get to that point.

"This is where my heart is, and my heart is with you guys."

More College Football Coverage: 

For more news on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, head over to Irish Breakdown.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Madden
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox's Upcoming John Madden Documentary Looks Amazing

Fox will air two-hour tribute show to Madden on Christmas Day.

LeBron James with sons Bronny and Bryce James.
High School

Video: Bryce James Dunks for First Time Ahead of Game

The 14-year-old threw down with his father LeBron recording the moment from the front row.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Staples Center
NBA

Four Burning Questions for the Wild, Wild West

Trades we want to see happen, Lakers’ playoff chances and who wins a seven-game series between the Suns and Warriors?

Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge as new LSU coach.
College Football

'Kelly Was Willing to Dance': Inside College Football's Wild Carousel Moves

A new Sports Illustrated report looks inside to this past week's wild coaching carousel and what it means for college sports going forward.

Carlos Correa with the Houston Astros
Play
MLB

Lingering Questions As MLB Lockout Puts Game on Hold

Here’s a rundown of what baseball will face when it returns—whenever that may be.

Bryan Reynolds, Jordan Morris and Caden Clark will take part in USMNT December camp
Soccer

New Faces, Recovering Veterans Headline USMNT's Dec. Camp

The U.S. will close 2021 with a friendly outside the FIFA calendar, although some abroad-based players will be taking part.

GENERAL_StartSit_120121
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

The Eagles defense should have little trouble grounding the Jets.

GENERAL_StartSit_120121
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 13: Kickers

Greg Joseph enjoys a matchup vs. the Lions and gets a boost from their indoor stadium.