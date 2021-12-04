Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Big-name coaches on the move. Ballooning contracts. Finger-pointing all around. What does it mean for college sports?
Big-name coaches on the move. Ballooning contracts. Finger-pointing all around. What does it mean for college sports?
Publish date:

CFP Chair Gary Barta Would Be 'Really Surprised' If Coaching Change Affects Notre Dame's Chances

Author:

College Football Playoff selection committee chair Gary Barta walked back his controversial comments from earlier this week that Notre Dame's coaching change could potentially impact its ranking. 

On Tuesday, Barta said that the College Football Playoff committee's principles allow them to consider teams based on players and coaches' availability, including the departure of Brian Kelly in Notre Dame's case. 

"The committee obviously is aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings," Barta told ESPN on Tuesday. "This week it didn’t apply because the games had occurred and we evaluated based on those games. 

"Once the championship games wrap up [...] our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or a coach not being available and should that have an effect on the outcome of a game, that can be considered. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in."

SI Recommends

However, on ESPN's College GameDay show on Saturday, Barta said he doesn't think the coaching change will impact Notre Dame's final ranking.

"I’d be really surprised if it factors into the conversation at all," Barta said. 

On Friday, Notre Dame officially hired defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as its next head coach. Sitting at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Fighting Irish will be keeping a close eye on Championship Saturday, regardless of whether its coaching situation could change their ranking. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Adrian-Peterson
NFL

Report: Seahawks Activate Adrian Peterson Off Practice Squad

Peterson joined Seattle after he was released by the Titans last week.

lee-corso
Play
Extra Mustard

Lee Corso Picks Two Major Upsets for Championship Saturday

The College GameDay analyst shared his thoughts on Saturday's biggest games.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

LeBron Upset With NBA's Testing Process for COVID-19

The Lakers' star forward was "confused" and "angry" after a false positive forced him to miss a game.

lamelo-rozier
NBA

LaMelo Ball Among Four Hornets Players in COVID-19 Protocols

Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists per game.

Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Play
Sportsperson

Neymar, Murray Among SI's Gamer of the Year Nominees

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards will take place on Dec. 7.

Mario Cristobal
College Football

Mario Cristobal Addresses Future At Oregon After Utah Loss

"Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now."

Tavion Thomas
College Football

Utah Crushes Oregon to Secure First Ever Pac-12 Title

With the win, the Utes are headed to the 2022 Rose Bowl.

NBA basketballs
NBA

Report: NBA Sets Deadline for Players to Get COVID-19 Booster

If players don't receive their booster by Dec. 17, they will be subject to gameday testing.