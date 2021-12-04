Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Notre Dame Fans Excited By Baylor's Hot Start vs. Oklahoma State

Author:

Heading into conference title game weekend, Notre Dame, at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, needed some help to wind up in the top four. The Fighting Irish and their fans have like what they saw in the first half.

Baylor, which has two losses and sits ranked at No. 9, is currently dominating No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Midway through the third quarter, the Bears hold a 21–6 lead behind three takeaways and an unreal performance from Baylor freshman quarterback Blake Shapen.

The Cowboys would certainly be knocked out of playoff consideration with a loss to Baylor. Could the Bears jump Notre Dame with an 11–2 record and a Big 12 title? Maybe, but it's unlikely.

SI Recommends

As a result, Notre Dame fans are starting to think that they are possibly one result away from being one of the four teams selected on Sunday. As a reminder, because the Fighting Irish play as an independent team, they don't have a conference title game this Saturday.

A loss by either Michigan or Cincinnati would likely get Notre Dame in. There's also the possibility that if Georgia beats Alabama and the Crimson Tide finish with two losses, that they'd be out too. Regardless, if Oklahoma State loses, it likely puts Notre Dame one step closer to getting in. Fans and analysts are taking notice.

It'd be something to see new head coach Marcus Freeman make his debut in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It could happen.

More College Football Coverage:

In a Week of Blockbuster Coaching Moves, Luke Fickell’s Commitment to Cincinnati Stands Out
Under Jeff Traylor, UTSA Football Is Reaching New Heights
The CFP Selection Committee Somehow Made Notre Dame a Sympathetic Figure
Jackson State United a City on its Way to a SWAC Title

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Backup QB Blake Shapen Has Near-Perfect First Half

The redshirt freshman is making his case to be a potential permanent starter in the Big 12 Championship.

college-football-playoff
Play
College Football

Playoff Chair Comments on ND’s Chances After Freeman Hire

Selection committee chair Gary Barta made headlines this week for his comments on Notre Dame's coaching situation.

Adrian-Peterson
NFL

Report: Seahawks Activate Adrian Peterson Off Practice Squad

Peterson joined Seattle after he was released by the Titans last week.

lee-corso
Play
Extra Mustard

Lee Corso Picks Two Major Upsets for Championship Saturday

The College GameDay analyst shared his thoughts on Saturday's biggest games.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

LeBron Upset With NBA's Testing Process for COVID-19

The Lakers' star forward was "confused" and "angry" after a false positive forced him to miss a game.

lamelo-rozier
NBA

LaMelo Ball Among Four Hornets Players in COVID-19 Protocols

Ball leads the Hornets in points, rebounds and assists per game.

Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Play
Sportsperson

Neymar, Murray Among SI's Gamer of the Year Nominees

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards will take place on Dec. 7.

Mario Cristobal
College Football

Mario Cristobal Addresses Future At Oregon After Utah Loss

"Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now."