Notre Dame Fans Excited By Baylor's Hot Start vs. Oklahoma State

Heading into conference title game weekend, Notre Dame, at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, needed some help to wind up in the top four. The Fighting Irish and their fans have like what they saw in the first half.

Baylor, which has two losses and sits ranked at No. 9, is currently dominating No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Midway through the third quarter, the Bears hold a 21–6 lead behind three takeaways and an unreal performance from Baylor freshman quarterback Blake Shapen.

The Cowboys would certainly be knocked out of playoff consideration with a loss to Baylor. Could the Bears jump Notre Dame with an 11–2 record and a Big 12 title? Maybe, but it's unlikely.

As a result, Notre Dame fans are starting to think that they are possibly one result away from being one of the four teams selected on Sunday. As a reminder, because the Fighting Irish play as an independent team, they don't have a conference title game this Saturday.

A loss by either Michigan or Cincinnati would likely get Notre Dame in. There's also the possibility that if Georgia beats Alabama and the Crimson Tide finish with two losses, that they'd be out too. Regardless, if Oklahoma State loses, it likely puts Notre Dame one step closer to getting in. Fans and analysts are taking notice.

It'd be something to see new head coach Marcus Freeman make his debut in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It could happen.

