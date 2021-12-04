Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the nation in the high school class of 2021, told the Ohio State that he will enter the transfer portal, according to Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel.

The most likely schools to land Ewers's talents are Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, per Thamel.

Ewers was initially the top-ranked signal caller in the class of 2022. However, after he decided to reclassify and join Ohio State on Aug. 15, it allowed him to profit off his name, image and likeness. He secured several endorsement deals resulting in nearly $1 million in revenue.

When Ewers joined the Buckeyes, he came with the intent to redshirt during his first year. He entered the program halfway through fall camp with the Buckeyes in a three-way quarterback battle with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord.

Ewers was a star at Dallas-area Southlake Carroll High School, where he led the Dragons to a 6A state championship game appearance in 2020. He originally committed to Texas in August of that year, before flipping to Ohio State just over two months later.

Ewers was elevated to third-string quarterback with the Buckeyes in early November when Miller was suspended for driving while impaired, a charge that was later reduced to reckless operation. After Miller, Ewers would be the second Buckeyes quarterback to enter the transfer portal this week..

