December 5, 2021
NCAAF
Sources: Oklahoma Looks to Finalize Deal With Clemson DC Brent Venables for Head Coach Opening

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top candidate for Oklahoma's head coach opening and the two schools will look to finalize a deal, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

ESPN's Chris Low, who was first to report the interest, noted the deal could be completed as soon as Sunday.

Venables, 50, would replace Lincoln Riley, who left the school last week to become the head coach at USC. 

Venables has been with Clemson since the 2012 season, helping the Tigers to four national championship game berths and two titles. He had been on the Sooners' staff from 1999 to 2011, serving as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011.

Some Oklahoma players predicted Venables would be the team's hire in a video posted to YouTube earlier this week. 

If Venables is hired as the program's coach, ESPN is reporting Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be his top choice as offensive coordinator. Lebby is an Oklahoma alum.

