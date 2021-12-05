It's been 100 days since the official start of the 2021 season, and at long last, the field is finally set.

Following Saturday's conference championship games, the College Football Playoff committee revealed the top four teams that will compete for this year's national championship. After upsetting previously unbeaten Georgia in the SEC title game, Alabama is the top overall seed. And for the first time ever, a Group of Five school has made the field, with Cincinnati getting in after winning the American Athletic Conference championship game and finishing with a perfect 13-0 record.

With its blowout win over Iowa in the Big Ten title game, Michigan keeps hold of the No. 2 seed, while Georgia is No. 3.

Notre Dame was the first team out of the field, finishing at No. 5. Ohio State ended up at No. 6.

The CFP semifinal games will be played on New Year's Eve, with the national championship game held in Indianapolis on Monday, Jan. 10. Check out the full schedule below:

Semifinals

Cotton Bowl Classic (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas):

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Orange Bowl (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida):

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

