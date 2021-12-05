Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
NCAAF
Alabama Knocks Off No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship to Shake Up CFP Picture

Author:

Alabama has done what no other team has done this season: Beat Georgia. The Crimson Tide knocked off the No. 1 Bulldogs 41–24 in an impressive showing that not only won them the SEC, but landed them firmly in the College Football Playoff picture.  

To start the season the Tide were No. 1 in the AP rankings until they were upset by unranked Texas A&M on Oct. 10. Ever since then, Georgia have been the top dog. But its dominant defense caved at the hands of an impressive Alabama offense that tallied 536 yards of offense—the most it allowed all year. Although, it may have come at the expense of wide receiver John Metchie III, who left in the second quarter after a non-contact injury and was ruled out of the rest of the game. 

Nevertheless, the Playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer. Entering the game, the Playoff Committee had Georgia No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Cincinnati at No. 4. 

Alabama will likely reclaim the No. 1 spot unless Michigan dominates Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. With the Bearcats finishing their season perfect they will likely stay at No. 4 and the Bulldogs will probably fall to No. 3. Of course, if Michigan loses then it'll be a different story entirely. 

Alabama would have surely been watching the Playoff from home if it weren't for this major win. The defending champs have once again earned their shot at yet another national title—and maybe a rematch with Georgia.    

More College Football: 

