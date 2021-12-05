Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sources: Miami Gives Oregon's Mario Cristobal Monday Deadline to Accept Offer

Author:

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has a deadline of Monday at noon to accept an offer from Miami, sources tell Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger

Cristobal has gone 35–13 in four seasons with Oregon, including three straight appearances in the Pac-12 championship game. Cristobal was also named as the AP Pac-12 coach of the year in 2019 after winning the first of back-to-back conference titles.

The 51-year-old head coach grew up in Miami and won two national titles as a player with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91. He previously served as the tight ends and offensive line coach with Miami before becoming the head coach at FIU in 2007.

If Cristobal declines Miami's offer, Manny Diaz will continue as coach, per Dellenger. Diaz has recorded a 21–15 record in three seasons at Miami, who finished second in the ACC Coastal division behind ACC champion Pitt this year.

Meanwhile, the final decision on Miami athletic director will be made after the coach situation is resolved. Clemson's Dan Radakovich is the top candidate for the position. On Friday, Dellenger reported that Miami is prepared to make its next AD the highest paid in the country. Miami parted ways with former athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15,

After the Ducks' 38–10 blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Cristobal said that he had yet to engage in conversations with Miami as Oregon rushed to offer a new contract.

"I haven't talked to anybody," Cristobal said in his postgame press conference. "So let's not create narratives, O.K., as we sit here in this press conference. Oregon is working on some stuff for me, and that's what I have right now. And that's the extent of that conversation.”

