December 5, 2021
NCAAF
Nick Saban Made It Clear Alabama Felt Disrespected Heading Into SEC Title Game

Author:

It was unfamiliar territory for Nick Saban and Alabama early Saturday afternoon. The team entered the SEC Championship as the underdogs in the matchup against No. 1 Georgia but was able to pull out an impressive 41–24 win

After the game, Saban made it clear that his team felt a little written off going into the SEC title game. 

"Everybody wanted to gain a little respect, and I think maybe we did," he said.

In the past, Saban has used the term "rat poison" to describe the media, fans and any outside noise. And when speaking to reporters after his team's win, he stuck to his usual vocabulary and took a shot at anyone who had written off his team. 

"You guys gave us a lot of positive rat poison," Saban told reporters. "That rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy."

Alabama has almost surely secured the No. 1 ranking heading into the College Football Playoff so it will take a lot more than rat poison to slow down the Tide. 

