Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?
Publish date:

UConn's Paige Bueckers Helped Off Court Toward End of Huskies' Win vs. Notre Dame

Author:

UConn star guard Paige Bueckers was helped off the court on Sunday with less than a minute to play in the No. 2 Huskies' eventual 73–54 win over No. 24 Notre Dame. 

The non-contact injury occurred with 38.5 seconds to play as Bueckers was dribbling the basketball up the floor. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be helped off the court. 

Prior to the injury, Bueckers had scored 22 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists. 

With the win, UConn moved to 5–1 on the season.

SI Recommends

Bueckers was selected as a unanimous preseason AP All-American heading into her second season with the Huskies. Last year, she became the first freshman to win the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy, and she also was named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

She led the Huskies with 20 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, shooting 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three, scoring at least 20 points 14 times.

She entered Sunday's win averaging 21 points on the season.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

cfp trophy
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete List of Matchups, Dates and Times

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder
Play
College Football

Cotton Bowl Preview: Cincinnati Looks to Prove It Belongs in CFP

Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats will make history by being the first Group of 5 team to play in the CFP. Will they feel the pressure, or prove they belong?

Alabama's Will Anderson, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Jermaine Burton and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder
Play
College Football

A History-Making Playoff ... With a Familiar Face at No. 1

The committee got things right this year, and multiple ceilings were broken with Sunday's reveal.

Joe Brady stands on the sideline.
NFL

Panthers Fire OC Joe Brady After Less Than Two Seasons

Carolina's offense has struggled in each of the past two seasons.

Members of Cincinnati react to making the playoff
College Football

Cincinnati Reacts to College Football Playoff Berth

Cincinnati became the first team from a Group of 5 conference to make the College Football Playoff.

cfp trophy
College Football

CFP Field Revealed: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati

The Crimson Tide jump up to the top seed after winning the SEC, while Cincinnati makes history as the first Group of Five team to make the field.

kenny-pickett
College Football

Wake Forest Coach: NCAA Should Review Rules on Fake Slides

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett used a fake slide before running for a 58-yard touchdown in the ACC championship against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Jalen Hurts throws a pass.
NFL

Eagles QB Hurts Out vs. Jets; Minshew to Start

Hurts sprained his ankle in the second half of last week's loss to the Giants and will miss Sunday's game against the Jets.