UConn star guard Paige Bueckers was helped off the court on Sunday with less than a minute to play in the No. 2 Huskies' eventual 73–54 win over No. 24 Notre Dame.

The non-contact injury occurred with 38.5 seconds to play as Bueckers was dribbling the basketball up the floor. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be helped off the court.

Prior to the injury, Bueckers had scored 22 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists.

With the win, UConn moved to 5–1 on the season.

Bueckers was selected as a unanimous preseason AP All-American heading into her second season with the Huskies. Last year, she became the first freshman to win the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy, and she also was named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

She led the Huskies with 20 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, shooting 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three, scoring at least 20 points 14 times.

She entered Sunday's win averaging 21 points on the season.

