Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirby Smart Asked If He Considered Pulling Stetson Bennett vs. Alabama

Author:

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that he never considered pulling quarterback Stetson Bennett from the SEC championship game.

The senior quarterback threw for 340 yards on 29-for-48 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions but struggled early in Alabama's 41–24 win.

“No, we never discussed that on the headphones,” Smart said, per On3.com. “Obviously we have to play a lot better in a lot of areas. To put any part of that blame or all that blame on Stetson, there’s a lot more to it at that. We got to play better at rounding, special teams, defense, really all facets of the game.”

JT Daniels began the year as the Georgia starter but an oblique injury saw Bennett take over for the USC transfer. 

SI Recommends

“There were some really, really, really good throws last night by Stetson, some throws that only his guy could catch the ball," Smart said. “He made some good plays. We have to work on some poor decisions and a couple throws there that were picked off.”

On the season, Bennett has thrown for 2,325 yards and 24 touchdowns. Georgia will face Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 with a shot at the College Football Playoff national championship. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Bulldogs, head over to Dawgs Daily

YOU MAY LIKE

Manny Diaz with the Hurricanes.
College Football

Manny Diaz 'Disappointed' After Monday Firing

Diaz was fired Monday morning and shortly after Miami announced Mario Cristobal as the team's new coach.

sblive-si-power25-16x9-1-1
College Basketball

Week 3: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

IMG Academy takes over the top spot in the Power 25 after knocking off Montverde Academy in a thriller.

Ravens star Malon Humphrey will miss the rest of the year.
NFL

Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Torn Pec

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Brent Venables
College Football

Brent Venables Reveals Why He Turned Down the Auburn Job

The new Oklahoma coach was a candidate for Auburn's coaching vacancy last year.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray
College Basketball

Keegan Murray’s Breakout Is Here at Iowa

The Hawkeyes star used his freshman season to soak up knowledge and make his mark through his effort, and he’s reaping the benefits in Year 2.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff at an MLS game.
Extra Mustard

Christen Harper Reacts to BF Jared Goff, Lions' Win

She was on a shoot with SI Swimsuit when Goff threw for the game-winning touchdown.

Mario Cristobal coaching Oregon.
College Football

Report: Mario Cristobal's Deal With UM Is for 10 Years

The Hurricanes will reportedly have the highest assistant-coaching pool in the entire ACC.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: This Season’s Jrue Holiday, and Can Steph Win Every Award?

Steph is putting on a legendary season, why Ben Simmons shouldn’t go to the Knicks and much more.