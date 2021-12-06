Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that he never considered pulling quarterback Stetson Bennett from the SEC championship game.

The senior quarterback threw for 340 yards on 29-for-48 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions but struggled early in Alabama's 41–24 win.

“No, we never discussed that on the headphones,” Smart said, per On3.com. “Obviously we have to play a lot better in a lot of areas. To put any part of that blame or all that blame on Stetson, there’s a lot more to it at that. We got to play better at rounding, special teams, defense, really all facets of the game.”

JT Daniels began the year as the Georgia starter but an oblique injury saw Bennett take over for the USC transfer.

“There were some really, really, really good throws last night by Stetson, some throws that only his guy could catch the ball," Smart said. “He made some good plays. We have to work on some poor decisions and a couple throws there that were picked off.”

On the season, Bennett has thrown for 2,325 yards and 24 touchdowns. Georgia will face Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 with a shot at the College Football Playoff national championship.

