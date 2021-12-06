On Saturday, Ole Miss announced a contract extension for coach Lane Kiffin moments after the SEC title game ended but no details were released. However, sources tell Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger details of the deal that include bonuses and salary.

Kiffin's salary will start at $7.25 million and increase by $100,000 each year until its last year in 2025. There will also be $3.5 million supplied for support staff salary.

The Ole Miss coach will earn an additional $200,000 if the team sells at least 40,000 season tickets. Additionally, he will earn a $150,000 bonus for each win against an SEC team that kicks in at the fifth SEC win of a given season. Finally, he will earn a $100,000 bonus for every non-conference Power 5 win.

The Rebels finished the 2021 season 10–2, the first 10-win regular season in program history, and have the No. 8 ranking going into the bowl season. Ole Miss will face No. 7 Baylor on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

