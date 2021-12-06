Purdue Ascends to No. 1 in Men's AP Top 25

For the second time in as many weeks, there is a new top team in the men's AP college basketball poll.

A week after Duke took over the No. 1 spot from Gonzaga, Purdue has usurped the Blue Devils after Mike Krzyzewski's team lost to Ohio State last week. The Boilermakers are off to an 8–0 start in 2021–22, including wins over Villanova, Florida State and Iowa. They received all 61 first-place votes in this week's poll to reach its peak for the first time in program history.

Last year's champion, Baylor, moved up to No. 2, Duke checked in at No. 3 and last week's No. 3, Gonzaga, dropped two spots after falling by nine to Alabama in Seattle. The Bulldogs have now lost two of their last three after a hot start to the season. For their upset efforts, the Crimson Tide moved into the top 10 at No. 9.

Memphis dropped out of the poll entirely after its third straight loss. Penny Hardaway's Tigers have now gone from the top 10 to unranked in just two weeks after bad defeats to Iowa State, Georgia and Mississippi. Michigan, the preseason No. 6 team, is also out of the top 25 after suffering its third loss of the season (at North Carolina) last week.

Purdue players celebrate during a win over Omaha. Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/USA TODAY Network

Full AP top 25 poll (as of Dec. 6):

1. Purdue

2. Baylor

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Alabama

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Arkansas

13. Tennessee

14. Houston

15. UConn

16. USC

17. Iowa State

18. Auburn

19. Michigan State

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Wisconsin

23. Seton Hall

24. BYU

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Who Will Succeed Mark Turgeon at Maryland?

• Five Takeaways From Men's ACC/Big Ten Challenge

• Mailbag: Which Conference Has Disappointed the Most?