Tennessee is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly three years.

The Lady Vols, who moved up two spots to No. 9 on Monday, haven’t been in the top 10 since Dec. 31, 2018.

South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, garnering all 30 votes from a national media panel. NC State was second, breaking a tie with UConn. Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. The Blue Devils, who upset then-No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, joined at No. 19. It’s the first appearance in the top 25 under coach Kara Lawson, who took over the program last season. Duke played just four games in 2020–21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee's Jordan Horston drives to the hoop Saul Young/News Sentinel/USA TODAY Network

The Blue Devils, who were last ranked on Nov. 1, 2018, are 8–0 this season. LSU (6–1) entered at No. 24 after beating then-No. 14 Iowa State last week. Colorado (8–0) is No. 25, its first appearance since Dec. 26, 2016.

Oregon dropped out of the poll, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks ranked dating to the preseason poll in 2017 that was the sixth-longest active streak. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast also fell out.

Full AP top 25 (as of Dec. 6):

1. South Carolina

2. NC State

3. UConn

4. Stanford

5. Baylor

6. Arizona

7. Louisville

8. Maryland

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Texas

12. Iowa

13. Michigan

14. Kentucky

15. Iowa State

16. BYU

17. South Florida

18. Texas A&M

19. Duke

20. Ohio State

21. Georgia

22. Notre Dame

23. Oregon State

24. LSU

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 51, Oregon 48, Florida State 40, North Carolina 32, Georgia Tech 29, UCLA 26, Gonzaga 15, Nebraska 11, Virginia Tech 11, West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 6, DePaul 4, Washington State 4, Missouri 3

More College Basketball Coverage:

• UConn's Bueckers Injured in Win Over Notre Dame

• Bueckers Is First Collegiate Athlete to Sign With Gatorade

• ‘Honey, You’re Not in Waco Anymore’