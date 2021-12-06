Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Returns to Top 10 of Women's Top 25; South Carolina Still No. 1

Author:

Tennessee is back in the top 10 of The Associated Press top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly three years.

The Lady Vols, who moved up two spots to No. 9 on Monday, haven’t been in the top 10 since Dec. 31, 2018.

South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, garnering all 30 votes from a national media panel. NC State was second, breaking a tie with UConn. Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top five.

Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. The Blue Devils, who upset then-No. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, joined at No. 19. It’s the first appearance in the top 25 under coach Kara Lawson, who took over the program last season. Duke played just four games in 2020–21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee's Jordan Horston drives to the hoop

Tennessee's Jordan Horston drives to the hoop

SI Recommends

The Blue Devils, who were last ranked on Nov. 1, 2018, are 8–0 this season. LSU (6–1) entered at No. 24 after beating then-No. 14 Iowa State last week. Colorado (8–0) is No. 25, its first appearance since Dec. 26, 2016.

Oregon dropped out of the poll, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks ranked dating to the preseason poll in 2017 that was the sixth-longest active streak. Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast also fell out.

Full AP top 25 (as of Dec. 6):

1. South Carolina 
2. NC State
3. UConn
4. Stanford 
5. Baylor
6. Arizona 
7. Louisville 
8. Maryland 
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Texas 
12. Iowa 
13. Michigan 
14. Kentucky
15. Iowa State
16. BYU 
17. South Florida
18. Texas A&M
19. Duke
20. Ohio State
21. Georgia
22. Notre Dame
23. Oregon State
24. LSU
25. Colorado 

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 51, Oregon 48, Florida State 40, North Carolina 32, Georgia Tech 29, UCLA 26, Gonzaga 15, Nebraska 11, Virginia Tech 11, West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 6, DePaul 4, Washington State 4, Missouri 3

More College Basketball Coverage:

• UConn's Bueckers Injured in Win Over Notre Dame
• Bueckers Is First Collegiate Athlete to Sign With Gatorade
• ‘Honey, You’re Not in Waco Anymore’

YOU MAY LIKE

The Portland Timbers and NYCFC will play for the MLS Cup title
Soccer

The Ties That Bind MLS Cup Finalists Portland, NYCFC

The clubs haven’t played each other in over a year, but they have some joint experiences en route to reaching MLS’s title match.

Dec 21, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after their game at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: What's Your Best Bet for Patriots-Bills?

Our betting experts reveal the bets they're targeting in Monday's first-place showdown between the Patriots and Bills in Buffalo.

Lane Kiffin with the Rebels.
College Football

Sources: Lane Kiffin Contract Details Revealed

The last year of the deal is 2025.

Walt Hopkins, while coaching for the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Liberty Part Ways With Coach Walt Hopkins After Two Seasons

Hopkins amassed a 14–40 record throughout his tenure with New York.

DeMar DeRozan
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Bulls Rising in the East

The two contenders in the East are heating up, while the Suns and Warriors havin split a pair of matchups this past week. So who is No. 1?

Cardinals' tweet of Cloud Gate
Play
Extra Mustard

Cardinals' Twitter Account Celebrates Win Over Bears by Posting Phallic Symbol

Arizona left people confused, stunned by suggestive tweet.

Justin Fields gets ready to throw a pass during a 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Steelers.
NFL

Nagy Updates Justin Fields's Status for Packers Game

Fields hasn't suited up for the Bears since Week 11.

Bron Breakker lifts Tommaso Ciampa over his head
Wrestling

WWE 'NXT WarGames' Places Spotlight on Future Stars

Bron Breakker led Team 2.0 to victory against Team Black and Gold while Cora Jade effectively introduced herself to the wrestling world.