Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis has been named the 2021 Broyles Award winner. The award is given to the nation's top assistant coach.

It's been an all-time season for not only Gattis but for the Wolverines in 2021. The team won the Big Ten championship for the first time since 2004 and it is entering the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. It will be Michigan's first appearance in the four-team Playoff, since the sport moved to the system in 2014.

Michigan's success is in no small part thanks to an impressive offense with Gattis as its architect. The Wolverines offense averaged 452 yards per game this season and 228 yards per game in passing yards.

Gattis, 37, played two years in the NFL after a standout career at Wake Forest before going into coaching. He's had stops at North Carolina, Western Michigan, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Alabama before joining Harbaugh's staff in 2019.

The other finalists being considered were Baylor's Jeff Grimes, Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles, Georgia's Dan Lanning and Wake Forest's Warren Ruggiero.

