LSU has announced that former McNeese State coach Frank Wilson is joining Brian Kelly's staff as an associate head coach. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report Wilson's resignation from the Cowboys and his move to the Tigers.

Wilson held several positions while with the Tigers from 2010 to 2015 including associate head coach, running backs coach and recruitment coordinator. He left the program in 2016 to become the UTSA coach where he compiled a 19–29 record.

He left the Roadrunners for the Cowboys in 2020 and had been there since. He leaves the program with a 6–8 record.

“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said in the release. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up."

It's been quite the day for Kelly and company. Not only do the Tigers land Wilson, but they are also expected to sign Fighting Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian to a deal as well, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

