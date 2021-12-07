Brian Kelly's transition from Notre Dame to LSU shocked the college football landscape but he reportedly didn't go alone. The Fighting Irish's special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Polian was head coach at Nevada from 2013 to 2016 where he had a 23–27 record. After he parted ways with the program, he joined Kelly's staff at Notre Dame and has coached there since the 2017 season. He had several stops before coaching at Nevada, including an initial stint with the Fighting Irish from 2005 to 2009.

He also has SEC coaching experience as well. Polian was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Texas A&M back in 2012 before moving to Nevada after just one year.

It remains to be seen how the rest of Kelly's staff fills out as he begins to try and rebuild LSU back to national championship contention.

