December 7, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Declaring for NFL Draft, to Skip Bowl Game

Author:

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will reportedly declare for the 2022 NFL draft and not participate in the team's Alamo Bowl matchup against Oklahoma, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thibodeaux, expected to be one of the top picks this year, played in 10 games this season for the Ducks, recording seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. For his career, he notched 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in 30 games.

Thibodeaux was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 and the league's Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019. He won the Morris Trophy in 2020 as the Pac-12's best defensive lineman.

Oregon began the season 9–1 and was ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing at Utah. The Ducks beat Oregon State the following game, but fell again to the Utes in the Pac-12 championship game.

Oregon and Oklahoma will face off in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

