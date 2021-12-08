Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Players Were Dealing With the Flu Before Michigan Game

Author:

In a Wednesday press conference, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said that several players were dealing with the flu during the week heading into the regular season finale against Michigan. The Wolverines came out on top 42–27 and beat the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011.

"Everybody kind of having the flu, and things like that...of course I don't make excuses but you kind of got to take that into consideration," Stroud said on the Michigan game. "It kind of does matter."

Stroud finished the game with 394 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Despite his impressive stat line, Stroud was constantly harassed by the Michigan defensive line. He was sacked four times and had -30 yards rushing in the box score. 

"They did a good job of scheming us up and doing some good things," Stroud said of the Michigan defense. "When it comes down to it, I gave it my all in that game. I don't have any regrets, I didn't cut any corners, I watched every thing of film I could possibly watch — did everything I possibly could."

He went on to say he didn't feel the team cut any corners either. He maintained that the Wolverines flat out beat them in a fair game. 

