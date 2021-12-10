Auburn men's basketball was hit with major sanctions by the NCAA Friday, resulting in a two-game suspension for head coach Bruce Pearl, one-year show cause for an unnamed assistant coach and a 10-year show cause for Chuck Person.

Additionally, the program will face recruiting and scholarship reductions but were not handed a postseason ban.

The case stemmed from the 2017 FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball and centered on former assistant Person accepting bribes from an aspiring agent and financial advisor in exchange for steering players their way. Person was fired and pled guilty to federal bribery charges, but the full extent of the NCAA probe into the school was not known until Friday's ruling by the Committee on Infractions. The charges against Auburn are some of the most aggressive in recent infractions case history.

"The associate head coach violated the trust of his student-athletes and their families," the panel said in its decision. "Rather than protect them, he intentionally brought opportunists into the Auburn men's basketball program and, using his influence, introduced them to the student-athletes and their families."

For nearly two years, Auburn refused to release its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, denying public records requests from media outlets, thus keeping the charges against Pearl and other allegations against the school shielded from public knowledge. The school self-imposed a postseason ban early in the 2020-21 season, which the Tigers finished with a 13-14 record and were never a serious contender to make the NCAA Tournament field. This year's Auburn team is 7-1 and ranked 18th in the AP poll.

This is Pearl's second major infractions case as a head coach, having previously received a three-year show-cause penalty in 2011 for lying to NCAA investigators in a probe of his program while at Tennessee. Pearl was out of coaching from 2011-14, when he was hired at Auburn. He led the Tigers to their first Final Four in program history in 2019 and has endeared himself to the fan base.

Pat Forde contributed to this story.