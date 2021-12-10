Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Oregon's Coaching Search, Dan Lanning

Author:

For a moment, it appeared that Oregon football had its new coach. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the program will hire Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, though a number of other reports suggest that Lanning may be a candidate for the job, but it is not a done deal.

“Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will be named the new head coach at Oregon on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation,” Chip Towers  of the AJC reported. The report has not been amended, and Towers has not responded to any of the reports to the contrary.

There are many different reports, though, coming from individuals close to the Oregon program as well as those who cover the sport nationally.

247Sports Oregon writer Matt Prehm called the report of the hire "inaccurate," as did AL.com's John Talty.

“Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, one of the top young assistants in the country, is a candidate to be the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks,” James Crepea of The Oregonian says. “But his reported hiring is premature, at best, according to a UO source with knowledge of the matter.”

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg backed up Crepea's report, and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also says no hire has been made.

SI Recommends

Lanning's name is a relatively new one to the Oregon coaching search. Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly's name has reportedly been out there, as has Cal's Justin Wilcox's. 

The Ducks job opened earlier this week, as Mario Cristobal left the program to take over at his alma mater Miami

Lanning, 35, has been at Georgia since 2018, ascending to the defensive coordinator role a year later. He would be a first-time head coach.

Should he wind up landing the job at Oregon, his first game would come against the Bulldogs on Sept. 3 in Atlanta.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oregon Ducks, head over to Ducks Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bruce Pearl received a two-game suspension for his involvement in Auburn's NCAA violations.
College Basketball

NCAA Drops the Ball With Sanctions for Auburn Men’s Hoops

If the Tigers were found guilty of the highest-level violation, why did the penalty not fit the crime?

Jeffrey M'Ba
College Football

Jeffrey M'Ba Blog: No. 1 JUCO Prospect on Coaching Carousel, Mom in America with Decision Approaching

Trips to Tennessee, Missouri resonate with top junior college recruit while Oregon and Miami shuffle coaches

Tigers Woods with son Charlie and daughter Sam at the 2019 Masters Tournament.
Golf

Report: Tiger Woods Picks Caddie for Father-Son Tourney

The 45-year-old and his son Charlie will play in the PNC Championship starting Dec. 18.

Mark Mitchell
College Basketball

The Mark Mitchell Blog: This is Why I Committed to Duke...

Mitchell will join the top ranked recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
College Football

Penn State QB Sean Clifford Makes Decision on 2022 Season

The 23-year-old will return for his sixth year.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer (46) snaps the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
Play
Betting

Staff Picks: Cowboys and Cardinals Will Cover

Week 14's slate of matchups features a lot of division rivalries. Sports Illustrated's betting analysts make their Against The Spread predictions.

Dec 8, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim and Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing shake hands following a game at the Carrier Dome.
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: Two Top-25 Matchups and a Historic Rivalry

Two top-25 battles and a storied rivalry highlight Saturday's NCAA men's basketball best bets.

Portland hosts the 2021 MLS Cup final
Soccer

What This Particular MLS Cup Represents for Portland, NYCFC

There hasn't been a linear path to the title match this season, but a reward for endurance and long-term building is in the offing in a unique setting for one of two clubs.