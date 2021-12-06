Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Mario Cristobal Leaving Oregon to Become Miami's Next Coach

Author:

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become Miami's new coach, according to reports from Matt Zenitz of On3 and Jon Wilner of The Mercury News

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Miami gave Cristobal a deadline of Monday at 12 p.m. ET to come to a decision.

Earlier Monday, Manny Diaz was fired as Hurricanes coach. Diaz, who coached the program for three years, finished with an overall mark of 21–15 and a 16–9 record in the ACC. His team finished 7–5 this past season and will play against Washington State in the Sun Bowl. There's been no announcement on the interim coach for the game.

John Canzano of The Oregonian reported Monday morning that Cristobal called for a meeting with his Oregon players just after Diaz's firing.

SI Recommends

Cristobal has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Oregon and compiled a 35–13 record in Eugene. The program won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and '20. Before joining Oregon, Cristobal had stops at Alabama, Rutgers and Miami in assistant roles. He was also the head coach at FIU from '07–12.

Cristobal grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. Cristobal, 51, won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91. 

Cristobal's move is yet another in what's been an eventful set of coaching changes in the college ranks the past few weeks. All eyes will now be on Oregon's opening, which should attract quite a few good candidates.

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Purdue men's basketball celebrates vs Omaha
College Basketball

Purdue Ascends to No. 1 in Men's AP Top 25

Plus, Memphis and Michigan drop out. How did the full poll shake out?

Jacurri Brown
Play
College Football

QB Recruiting Dominos Still Dropping as Signing Day Nears

Some of the nation's top quarterback recruits are still unsettled with their college destination

Chandler Jones with the Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 IDP Waiver Wire Report

On the lookout for any tackling machines that will help you down the stretch.

Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers.
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger Joked About Retirement Report

Ahead of the Steelers' win over the Ravens, it was reported that the Pittsburgh QB has informed some that this is his final season.

taylor-rooks-100-influential
Media

One of the Best in the Business, Taylor Rooks Is Just Getting Started

The Emmy-nominated broadcaster has a knack for revelatory interviews with athletes. And at just 29 years old, there’s no predicting how far she can go.

manny-diaz
College Football

Miami Announces Official Decision on Head Coach Manny Diaz

Diaz was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after the 2018 season.

Damian Lillard shoots over Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: Damian Lillard Would Like to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

The Trail Blazers' All-Star guard would reportedly like to play alongside the 76ers' All-Star guard.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 14 Options

Good news: It's the last bye week of the season. Bad news: No Jonathan Taylor or Jalen Hurts in Week 14.