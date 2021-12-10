Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

The Mark Mitchell Blog: This is Why I Committed to Duke...

Mitchell will join the top ranked recruiting class in the SI All-American team rankings.
Author:
Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell adds even more versatility to Duke's top ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) wing Mark Mitchell is one of the most dominant and versatile forwards in the country, checking in at No. 18 overall in the SI99 for 2022. On Friday, he picked Duke over UCLA and wrote an exclusive blog for Sports Illustrated to break down his thought process behind the decision.

Hey, what’s up everyone this is Mark Mitchell and I’m excited to announce that I’m now a part of The Brotherhood!

Man! I’m so excited to be able to play for such a storied program like Duke!

This was a tough decision, but, at the end of the day, the relationship I had with Coach (Jon) Scheyer and being able to get to know the players that they’ve got coming in really made me feel comfortable with my decision.

My brother just kept telling me to go where my heart was, and I really knew that it was Duke the more I thought about it all.

Honestly, it was after the Gonzaga game that did it for me.

Just seeing the atmosphere there and the energy the team played with was something I knew that I wanted to be a part of.

RELATED: SI All-Americans SI99 Basketball Rankings

Then when I went on my visit I was there with Kyle (Filipowski), Dereck (Lively) and Dariq (Whitehead) and that really gave me a chance to bond with them. We’re all highly touted players, but all of them were talking about doing whatever it takes to win there at Duke.

We were all just on the same page.

When I knew for sure I just called Coach Scheyer and he was just really excited!

Our class is pretty crazy!

SI Recommends

We’re obviously super talented and versatile.

We’ve got Dariq who’s a big guard and an explosive scorer, Kyle is a face-up four who can beat you in a lot of different ways, Dereck is a 7-footer who can do it all and dominate defensively, Jaden (Schutt) is the best shooter in the country and I’m a versatile combo forward who can do everything.

It’s gonna be special for us next year!

I’m just so relieved to have this decision out of the way. I was really going back and forth between Duke and UCLA for months, but I made the right decision for me and it feels great.

Of course, we’ll be the first class at Duke without Coach K, but all of us talk about how we want to prove that Duke will continue to be Duke.

We’re all motivated by that. I’m 100% confident in Coach Scheyer and I know that we’re all locked in to the goal and we’re all behind him 100%.

It’s really a family; it’s really a brotherhood there!

OK guys, I’ve gotta get going but I wanted to give you a more in depth look into the reason I picked Duke.

Thanks for taking the time to read!

Go Devils!

Don’t forget to follow Mark Mitchell:

Twitter: @Mark_mitchell25

Instagram: mark.mitchell25

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
College Football

Penn State QB Sean Clifford Makes Decision on 2022 Season

The 23-year-old will return for his sixth year.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer (46) snaps the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
Play
Betting

Staff Picks: Cowboys and Cardinals Will Cover

Week 14's slate of matchups features a lot of division rivalries. Sports Illustrated's betting analysts make their Against The Spread predictions.

Dec 8, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim and Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing shake hands following a game at the Carrier Dome.
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: Two Top-25 Matchups and a Historic Rivalry

Two top-25 battles and a storied rivalry highlight Saturday's NCAA men's basketball best bets.

Portland hosts the 2021 MLS Cup final
Soccer

What This Particular MLS Cup Represents for Portland, NYCFC

There hasn't been a linear path to the title match this season, but a reward for endurance and long-term building is in the offing in a unique setting for one of two clubs.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: COVID's Never-Ending impact, Pacers Trades, & Weird Stuff In Brooklyn

In today's episode, we discuss the pandemic's ongoing impact on the NBA season. Is it really smart to have All-Star Weekend?

Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr smiles between plays against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Olympics

Report: Steve Kerr to be Next Team USA Men's Basketball Coach

Suns' Monty Williams, Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few are also reportedly part of the staff.

Tony Elliott with Clemson.
College Football

Tony Elliott Announced as New Virginia Coach

Elliott is taking over the Cavaliers program after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down at the end of the season.

USATSI_14158256
MMA

Sean O’Malley Promises to KO Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

The self-proclaimed champion of UFC's unranked fighters plans to cut off the lights to open Saturday's main card.