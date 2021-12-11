Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Oregon to Hire Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning

Author:

After losing coach Mario Cristobal to Miami earlier this week, Oregon football reportedly has its next coach. As first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will reportedly head west to take over the program.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed the report on Saturday.

Numerous big names had been attached to the job at Oregon, considered one of the best in the Pac-12. There have been reports about the program's interest in bringing back former coach Chip Kelly, who is currently the head coach at UCLA. BYU's Kalani Sitake and Cal's Justin Wilcox had also been mentioned. 

Instead, it appears that the program has settled on a first-time head coach who's led a historic defense at Georgia this year. 

Lanning, a Missouri native who played linebacker at D-II William Jewell, has been at Georgia since 2018. After a year as outside linebackers coach, he was promoted to coordinator for the '19 season.

SI Recommends

He has also served on staff at Memphis, Alabama, Sam Houston State, Pitt and one Pac-12 program, Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant and later recruiting coordinator under Todd Graham.

If Lanning indeed takes the Oregon job, his first game with the Ducks will come against Georgia. The two programs are set to open the 2022 season with a Sept. 3 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Lanning, 35, and Georgia are set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Per the report, Lanning is currently negotiating with UGA over whether he'll stay in his current job through the Playoff.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oregon Ducks, head over to Ducks Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jesus-Medina-NYCFC-MLS-Cup
Soccer

NYCFC Player Hit By Fan-Thrown Object in MLS Cup Final

A fan was ejected and banned from Providence Park after throwing an object at NYCFC's Jesús Medina.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Suffers Setback in Rehab of Right Foot

The Pelicans star is still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot.

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson
College Basketball

Georgetown Renames Basketball Court After John Thompson Jr.

Thompson began coaching at the university in 1972 and won nearly 600 games in his storied career.

Barcelona-Camp-Nou-Stadium-View
Soccer

Former Barça Youth Coach Investigated for Sexual Abuse

Over 60 former students of Albert Benaiges have accused the former Barcelona coach of abuse while he was teaching at a local public school.

Damian Lillard shoots over Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: Lillard Off Limits in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

The Trail Blazers have plans to build around their star player.

urban-meyer4
NFL

Report: Urban Meyer Causing Tensions to Mount in Jacksonville

The first-year head coach reportedly has been involved in several run-ins with players and coaches in the last two weeks.

Tennessee Titans Julio Jones
NFL

Report: Titans to Elevate Julio Jones from IR List

Jones has missed the Titans' last three games with a hamstring injury.

Marvin Jones
Play
College Football

Major College Football Recruiting Visits to Track Before Signing Day

The last prospect visit window of the year has plenty of recruiting headliners hitting the road