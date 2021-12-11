Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Georgetown Renames Basketball Court After Iconic Coach John Thompson Jr.

Author:

Georgetown honored a legend before the Hoyas took the floor against Syracuse—its former Big East rival—on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas renamed their home court to John Thompson Jr. Court in honor of the program's legendary coach who died in 2020 at the age of 78.

Members of Thompson's family, as well as former Georgetown stars like Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, sat courtside to watch the program honor the Hoyas legend.

Thompson, who was known for wearing a white towel on his shoulder, began coaching at Georgetown in 1972 following the Hoyas' three-win season. In '84, Thompson became the first Black head coach to lead a team to a national championship.

SI Recommends

While winning was important to Thompson, he never shied away from speaking his mind and standing up for social justice issues. On Saturday, the program was also awarded the first John Thompson Jr. Award—an honor given to a school that strives to fight prejudice and discrimination and advance positive societal change—by the Big East.

Before a first-round matchup against Colorado in the 2021 NCAA tournament, Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing and his players kneeled, which came nearly a year after the death and murder of George Floyd.

Georgetown (5–4) defeated Syracuse 79–75 on Saturday.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona-Camp-Nou-Stadium-View
Soccer

Former Barça Youth Coach Investigated for Sexual Abuse

Over 60 former students of Albert Benaiges have accused the former Barcelona coach of abuse while he was teaching at a local public school.

Damian Lillard shoots over Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: Lillard Off Limits in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

The Trail Blazers have plans to build around their star player.

urban-meyer4
NFL

Report: Urban Meyer Causing Tensions to Mount in Jacksonville

The first-year head coach reportedly has been involved in several run-ins with players and coaches in the last two weeks.

Tennessee Titans Julio Jones
NFL

Report: Titans to Elevate Julio Jones from IR List

Jones has missed the Titans' last three games with a hamstring injury.

Marvin Jones
Play
College Football

Major College Football Recruiting Visits to Track Before Signing Day

The last prospect visit window of the year has plenty of recruiting headliners hitting the road

strahan
NFL

Michael Strahan Completes Flight Into Space on Blue Origin

The NFL Hall of Famer went to space with Jeff Bezos’s rocket-launching company Blue Origin on Saturday.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz puts his headset on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field
College Football

Penn State Names Manny Diaz as New Defensive Coordinator

The former Miami coach was fired last week after going 21–15 in three seasons.

arizona-bball
College Basketball

Arizona Ubers Two Hours to Illinois After Flight Diverted

The Wildcats' charter was forced to land in Indianapolis due to bad weather.