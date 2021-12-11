Jim Knowles, who was hired as Ohio State's defensive coordinator on Tuesday, is slated to make $1.9 million per year as part of a three-year deal with the Buckeyes, the program announced on Friday.

With Knowles's contract, he becomes the Buckeyes highest-paid assistant coach and one of the highest paid assistants in college football. Knowles, 56, will also receive a $138,850 signing bonus that is scheduled to be paid out within 30 days of him signing the contract.

Based on salaries from the 2021 football season, Knowles's salary would make him the fourth-highest paid assistant coach. He's behind former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables (2,500,000), former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott ($2,125,000), and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko ($2,100,000), who is reportedly becoming Duke's next football coach.

The Buckeyes highest paid assistant coaches this season were then defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who both made $1.4 million respectively. Knowles also exceeds Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano—who made $1.5 million as Ohio State's defensive coordinator in 2018—as the highest-paid assistant in Buckeyes' history.

Before coming to Ohio State, Knowles served as Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator. The Cowboys allowed just 16.8 points per game in the Big 12 this season and was also No. 3 in yards allowed per game (273.6) among all Power 5 programs.

Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ohio State news, head over to Buckeyes Now.