December 11, 2021
Kirby Smart Reveals Lanning Will Stay for CFP in Statement on Oregon Hire

Author:

Kirby Smart released a statement on Saturday night as news broke that Oregon hired UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach

"We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community," Smart said. "Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program."

The Bulldogs head coach went on to say Lanning will coach the squad in the College Football Playoff, which the team is scheduled to play No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Years Eve. Afterwards, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators. 

"Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP," Smart said. 

The news comes after Oregon lost coach Mario Cristobal to Miami earlier in the week. Multiple big names had been attached to the job with the Ducks, who are considered one of the best in the Pac-12. There have been reports about the program's interest in bringing back former coach Chip Kelly, who is currently the head coach at UCLA. BYU's Kalani Sitake and Cal's Justin Wilcox had also been mentioned.

