Nike Officially Signs First Collegiate Star to NIL Deal

Nike officially announced UCLA soccer's Reilyn Turner as the first college athlete to sign a NIL deal with the company.

The sophomore forward was one of Bruins' leading scorers last season and also won the Pac-12 freshman of the year award in 2020 when she led the entire conference in goals.

Turner, a native of Aliso Viejo, Calif., is also part of the United States women's national team setup with the U-20 squad.

“As a Black woman and Mexican American, I think about those who have paved the way for me and how they used their platforms to create so much change, even beyond sport,” Turner said in a statement. “I hope to be a role model for those around me and those after me, and I’m so excited to be a part of what Nike is bringing to the future of women’s sport.”

Nike also announced that it will partner with Turner to work with community partners in Los Angeles as part of its initiative to work with its college signings in their local communities.

“Whether it’s the community you grow up with or the community you grow into, there’s so much positive impact that can come from how they influence you and how you influence them," Turner said

