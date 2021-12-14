Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nike Officially Signs First Collegiate Star to NIL Deal

Author:

Nike officially announced UCLA soccer's Reilyn Turner as the first college athlete to sign a NIL deal with the company.

The sophomore forward was one of Bruins' leading scorers last season and also won the Pac-12 freshman of the year award in 2020 when she led the entire conference in goals. 

Turner, a native of Aliso Viejo, Calif., is also part of the United States women's national team setup with the U-20 squad. 

SI Recommends

“As a Black woman and Mexican American, I think about those who have paved the way for me and how they used their platforms to create so much change, even beyond sport,” Turner said in a statement. “I hope to be a role model for those around me and those after me, and I’m so excited to be a part of what Nike is bringing to the future of women’s sport.”

Nike also announced that it will partner with Turner to work with community partners in Los Angeles as part of its initiative to work with its college signings in their local communities. 

“Whether it’s the community you grow up with or the community you grow into, there’s so much positive impact that can come from how they influence you and how you influence them," Turner said 

More From SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-gisele
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom and Gisele Address ‘My Husband Can’t Throw and Catch at the Same Time’ Incident

‘You can't say THAT.’ Tom Brady had a great reaction to the Super Bowl controversy.

tom-brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Play
Fantasy

Welcome to the Fantasy Postseason, Plus Super Bowl Odds UpdateDraft SharePreviewPublish

It’s time to strengthen those rosters for the fantasy playoffs, and the top of the NFC has been rearranged following the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.

Stephen Curry smiles after an interview.
NBA

Curry Discusses Possibility of Breaking NBA's Career Three-Pointer Record at MSG

He needs just two threes on Tuesday to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen's all-time record.

Aaron Rodgers throws a pass vs. the Bears.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Asked If He'll Face Bears Again As Packer

He set a Packers record against the team's archrivals in Sunday's comeback win.

logan-thomas-washington
NFL

Report: Logan Thomas Has Torn ACL, 2022 Return Expected

Washington will be without a top offensive piece as it makes a push for the NFC playoffs.

SI99 FORWARDS
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Forwards

Yohan Traore used a dominant summer on the adidas 3SSB circuit to claim the top forward spot.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket while defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood.
NBA

The Mysterious Case of the Celtics

Boston is trying to find its identity after a slow start to the season. Can the team turn things around?

Shad Khan at a press conference.
NFL

Jags Owner Shad Khan Won't Rush Into Decision on Meyer

Jacksonville is just 2-11 on the season with much speculation surrounding Meyer's future.