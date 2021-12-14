Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Won't Rush Into Decision on Urban Meyer

Author:

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Monday evening that he will not rush into a decision regarding the future of coach Urban Meyer.

Speaking to reporters, Khan acknowledged that despite the team's 2–11 record, he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion."

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said, per ESPN. "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

The Jaguars lost to the Titans 20–0 on Sunday, the first time Jacksonville had been shut out since Khan took over the franchise a decade ago. 

In the aftermath of the loss, Khan met with players, members of the team's business department and coaches, including Meyer, before hosting media members on his superyacht docked in downtown Jacksonville.

There, Khan said he wasn't "impulsive" and that he wants to learn first-hand "what people are telling me and then collect that and do the right thing."

SI Recommends

"What’s different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama," Khan said. "In the past, it was like, you were, ‘It’s like the lowly Jaguars’ and everyone left you alone. Now, the scrutiny we have is really something different."

On Saturday, NFL Network reported Meyer reportedly recently challenged assistants to defend their résumés individually during a staff meeting where he told his coaching staff that he was a winner and that they were losers. It was just one of multiple reported details that appear to paint an unflattering picture of the state of the franchise.

Earlier in the season, Khan opted against firing Meyer in the aftermath of a viral video that showed a woman dancing near the coach in an Ohio bar in September, citing Meyer's "sincere" remorse

The Jaguars will look to pick up their third win of the season on Sunday vs. the Texans. 

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report

YOU MAY LIKE

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball.
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 15

Welcome to the fantasy playoffs, so let's make sure our rosters are primed for a title run.

Aaron Donald gestures after sacking Kyler Murray on Monday Night Football
NFL

Six Things to Know After Week 14: NFC West Is a Race Again

Plus, COVID-19’s impact being felt, Urban Meyer once wrote the opposite of his current leadership style, Bills putting it all on Josh Allen, and more!

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Soccer

Arteta Strips Aubameyang of Arsenal Captaincy

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed,” Arsenal said in a short statement.

Domani Jackson
Play
College Football

Signing Day Battles for Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M in the Race for No. 1

The race for the top college football recruiting class will come down to the SEC

Manchester United's Old Trafford
Soccer

Man United Match Postponed Amid EPL COVID-19 Uptick

Tottenham already had a match called off, and it all comes amid growing concerns in Britain about the spread of the omicron variant.

USATSI_17343333
MMA

Oliveira's Impressive Title Defense Shakes Up UFC's Lightweight Division

All signs point to Justin Gaethje for the undisputed champion's next bout, but the future for the rest of the division is full of uncertainty after Dustin Poirier's defeat.

mmqb-power-rankings-dec.-14
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Packers on Top, Bucs Perfectly Imperfect

Four NFC squads land in the top five, but no team can claim to be without its flaws entering the final stretch.

Wrestling stunt with referee gone wrong.
Wrestling

Video: Referee Hospitalized After Wrestler Goes Too Far During Stunt

Devon Nicholson appeared to take a stunt too far and seriously hurt a match referee, cutting his face in the ring.