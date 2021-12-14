Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Monday evening that he will not rush into a decision regarding the future of coach Urban Meyer.

Speaking to reporters, Khan acknowledged that despite the team's 2–11 record, he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion."

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said, per ESPN. "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

The Jaguars lost to the Titans 20–0 on Sunday, the first time Jacksonville had been shut out since Khan took over the franchise a decade ago.

In the aftermath of the loss, Khan met with players, members of the team's business department and coaches, including Meyer, before hosting media members on his superyacht docked in downtown Jacksonville.

There, Khan said he wasn't "impulsive" and that he wants to learn first-hand "what people are telling me and then collect that and do the right thing."

"What’s different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama," Khan said. "In the past, it was like, you were, ‘It’s like the lowly Jaguars’ and everyone left you alone. Now, the scrutiny we have is really something different."

On Saturday, NFL Network reported Meyer reportedly recently challenged assistants to defend their résumés individually during a staff meeting where he told his coaching staff that he was a winner and that they were losers. It was just one of multiple reported details that appear to paint an unflattering picture of the state of the franchise.

Earlier in the season, Khan opted against firing Meyer in the aftermath of a viral video that showed a woman dancing near the coach in an Ohio bar in September, citing Meyer's "sincere" remorse.

The Jaguars will look to pick up their third win of the season on Sunday vs. the Texans.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Jaguars, visit Jaguar Report