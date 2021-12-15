Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
NCAAF
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Addresses Rumored NFL Interest

Author:

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has denied a rumor that circulated over the weekend linking him with potential interest from the Chicago Bears

On Sunday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Day's agent, Trace Armstrong, was in talks with the Bears over a front-office role with the Bears that could have reportedly had Armstrong overseeing football operations, including the GM and head coaching position. 

However, nothing in the report explicitly linked Day to the job, other than La Canfora writing that Armstrong was a “proponent” of the Ohio State coach and that Day has reportedly been open to considering NFL openings in the last few years.

But on Wednesday during his signing day press conference., Day shut down the rumor.

“There's nothing to that,” Day said Wednesday. “There’s no truth to it. I love Ohio State, and I love being the coach at Ohio State.”

After losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship in January, Day led Ohio State to a 10–2 record this season and an appearance in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 1. 

Armstrong, who was at the forefront of several earthshaking moves last month as the agent of both Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley, played for the Bears from 1989 to 1994. He is also the agent of current Bears coach Matt Nagy. 

At 4–9, the Bears currently sit in third in the NFC North with only one win in their last eight games. 

