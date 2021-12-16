Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
NCAAF
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III Declares for NFL Draft, Won't Play in Peach Bowl

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III announced Thursday he will enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker will not play for the Spartans in their matchup against Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. 

"It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White," Walker tweeted Thursday. "I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing and me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership."

Walker tallied 1,646 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021 as he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. This season marked his first with the Spartans after playing for Wake Forest in 2019 and 2020. 

Michigan State finished 10–2 in the 2021 regular season, marking the program's first 10-win season since 2017. 

