Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

North Carolina, Kentucky Men’s Basketball to Play Saturday Due to UCLA’s COVID-19

Author:

The Battle of the Blue Bloods is back in the CBS Sports Classic as North Carolina and Kentucky men’s basketball announced their newly scheduled matchup. 

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Tar Heels were originally slated to face UCLA on Saturday afternoon; however, COVID-19 issues within the Bruins program forced them to cancel yet another game. The program had to cancel its Wednesday game against Alabama State earlier this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

SI Recommends

As for Kentucky, the Wildcats were supposed to face Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are also facing COVID-19 issues. Following positive tests, the matchup was canceled, sending Kentucky’s CBS Sports Classic future in question. 

This is the second consecutive year that North Carolina and Kentucky will meet in the CBS Sports Classic. In 2020, the Tar Heels were supposed to play Ohio State while the Wildcats had UCLA; however, the opponents were swapped in order to match teams with similar COVID-19 testing protocols. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Patriots-Colts Best Bets

Our betting experts provide their best bets for Saturday's matinee matchup featuring the Patriots traveling to Indianapolis to battle the Colts.

te_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight Ends

As long as Josh Allen starts for Bills, Dawson Knox should be a popular target.

rb_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running Backs

Nick Chubb is ready to bounce back, just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) gestures to a team mate during the second half against Sacramento Kings.
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Scottie Barnes Is Putting It All Together

This year’s rookie class is proving to be one of the best in recent years, backed by the strong play of Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes.

qb_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts will look to exploit a vulnerable Washington defensive secondary in Week 15.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp's incredible season continues, but can he deliver for his managers in the fantasy playoffs?

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!