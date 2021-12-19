Louisiana cornerback Jayrin Wilson was ejected for targeting on Saturday in the Ragin' Cajuns' win over Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.

Wilson's illegal hit came on a punt in the fourth quarter. Marshall punt returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch on the return, though the signal was ignored as Wilson sprinted downfield. Louisiana's defender leveled Johnson with a helmet-to-helmet hit, earning an ejection shortly thereafter.

Louisiana was able to overcome a 21-16 deficit following Wilson's ejection, finishing the afternoon with a comfortable 36-21 victory. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 2021 at 12–1, marking the program's third straight 10-win season.

