Louisiana Player Ejected After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Fair Catch
Louisiana cornerback Jayrin Wilson was ejected for targeting on Saturday in the Ragin' Cajuns' win over Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.
Wilson's illegal hit came on a punt in the fourth quarter. Marshall punt returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch on the return, though the signal was ignored as Wilson sprinted downfield. Louisiana's defender leveled Johnson with a helmet-to-helmet hit, earning an ejection shortly thereafter.
Louisiana was able to overcome a 21-16 deficit following Wilson's ejection, finishing the afternoon with a comfortable 36-21 victory. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 2021 at 12–1, marking the program's third straight 10-win season.
