No. 1 JUCO Recruit Jeffrey M'Ba Pens Exclusive Blog to Announce Auburn Commitment

Jeffrey M'Ba is one of the most highly-recruited prospects in America, hauling in 30 offers since arriving on the Junior College scene at Independence C.C. in Kansas. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his journey to football from his time in France to his recruitment and preparation for Sunday's commitment decision.

Hello everyone! It is me again, Jeffrey M'Ba.

Today is the day.

I am ready to share my commitment with you all. I sent my National Letter of Intent to the school of my choice earlier this week, and as you all probably just watched a few seconds ago, I announced my decision on live TV from home in France. But now, I want to share the exclusive story behind my decision to pick the Auburn Tigers with you!

I am so very excited to be a part of this program. I am an SEC defensive lineman now! I needed to be in the SEC because it is the best conference, and I am going to be able to show my versatility. I want to make sure that all of the NFL coaches and scouts have no doubts about what I can do on the field. Had I of gone to maybe the ACC again, they could have had doubts about if I was playing against the best, but now, I can make sure to show everyone.

This was a long process that I am very grateful led me to this decision. I took a lot of visits and got to experience a lot of amazing places and coaches. It was hard to fit it all in, but I was happy I took those trips because, in the end, I knew Auburn was the place for me. They were confident in what they could do with me there, and they wanted me to take all of my visits because they felt confident about me coming there.

When I visited the other schools, it just was not the same as Auburn. It did not feel like they were as confident about what they had, and I didn't really like that. I really like coach Nick Eason there, and I could see myself fighting for him and playing hard. I felt like the coaches were different over there, all of them, Coach (Bryan) Harsin, and I just love it there.

When I first went there, I did not know that was where I wanted to go. I felt better talking with some other coaches on the phone, but the feeling I got in real life was incredible. I actually told Coach Harsin and Coach Brad Bedell when they came to Kansas for my home visit.

They did not know that I was actually ready to commit or anything like that. When we were taking a picture, I told them I was committed. They could not believe it. They started screaming and were happy. It was a great moment together. After that, I didn't tell anybody about it, and I signed on the 15th.

This process has been a tremendous blessing for me. It was not always easy, and the COVID issues really changed everything around. Being in online classes and able to kind of take things at my own pace more helped me a lot to adapt to the college process. But, it really changed a lot of things, too. I was mad at first because it changed things with my SAT and made it to where I was not able to go to college, but then I came to Indy (Independence Community College) and met all of the coaches, and, man, they changed my life.

They changed my way of playing. They changed everything, and now I feel like I am ready to play in college. I knew all of the recruiting process this year was my time, and I worked the hardest with my coaches and trainers, and I did everything I could to be the best. I can now say that I am glad it is done and I found my home.

I am so happy to be an Auburn Tiger! War Eagle!

I would like to thank you all for following my journey and for Sports Illustrated to allow me to share a part of my life and recruiting process with you all. I cannot wait for the next chapter, and hopefully, you all will hear from me very soon!

