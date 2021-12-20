Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Jeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7-9 Jokes
Jeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7-9 Jokes
Publish date:

Report: Former Titans, Rams Coach Jeff Fisher Interviews for ETSU Job

Author:

Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher has interviewed for the head coach role at East Tennessee State, according to The Tennessean's Mike Organ. 

The Johnson City Press's Joe Avento was first to report that Fisher was being considered for the role at the school.

Fisher is said to be putting serious thought into the position at ETSU and may accept it if offered, per the Tennessean

The job opened up last week following the retirement of coach Randy Sanders. The Buccaneers went 11–1 this past season, winning the Southern Conference title and advancing to the FCS playoffs.

Fisher, 63, was last a head coach in 2016, when he was with the Rams. 

Following his retirement, Fisher, who also was the coach of the Titans from 1995–2010, has remained in the Nashville area, living on a cabin in the hills outside the city. 

SI Recommends

Jeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7–9 Jokes

"You want to know if I’m sitting here waiting for my phone to ring, to have an NFL team call me?” Fisher asked Sports Illustrated in 2019. 

“Maybe I’ll be hunting and fishing the rest of my life. I’ve made my peace with it. But yeah, I’d love to coach again. I miss the players. I just want to get back to the players. I go back to what Bum Phillips said. ‘There are two kinds of coaches: Those who got fired and those who are going to get fired.’ You’re all going to get fired at some point. Not all, but 99%. It’s rare for a player or a coach to walk away on his own terms.”

Fisher spent the past season as a senior advisor on the staff at Tennessee State, which is coach by former Titans running back Eddie George.

More College Football Coverage:

Alabama Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class on Signing Day
Cade McNamara, World-Beater? He Thinks So.
Inside the Wild Week That May Change CFB Forever

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington holds the ball
College Basketball

Baylor Stays No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Iowa State Rises

Who was on the move in this week's top 25 rankings?

Mackenzie Mgbako
Play
College Basketball

The Mackenzie Mgbako Blog: City of Palms, Recruitment, Christmas and More

Mgbako kicked off his season at the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida this week.

Stephen Curry passes the ball against the Celtics
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where All Teams Stand Ahead of Christmas

Suns and Warriors lead as we enter the holiday, but where do the rest of the teams fall?

Tottenham and Liverpool play to a draw in the Premier League
Soccer

The Premier League Plays On, for Now

Despite threats of a stoppage due to COVID-19 outbreaks, clubs didn't even bring things to as much as a vote when deciding to continue as planned with their festive fixtures.

tom-brady3
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Goes Viral for Destroying Tablet After INT vs. Saints

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's most-talked about throw Sunday came on the sidelines.

Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Texas A&M Overtakes Alabama for Top Class Following Early Signing Period

Aggies Added No. 1 cornerback Denver Harris over the weekend

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum Remain Out With COVID-19

The two Cleveland quarterbacks did not test out of COVID-19 protocols ahead of Monday's game.

Anthony Davis ahead of a game with the Timberwolves.
NBA

AD Said He Heard 'Something Pop' When Sustaining Recent Knee Injury

Davis will miss at least four weeks due to the injury.