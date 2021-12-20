Former Titans coach Jeff Fisher has interviewed for the head coach role at East Tennessee State, according to The Tennessean's Mike Organ.

The Johnson City Press's Joe Avento was first to report that Fisher was being considered for the role at the school.

Fisher is said to be putting serious thought into the position at ETSU and may accept it if offered, per the Tennessean.

The job opened up last week following the retirement of coach Randy Sanders. The Buccaneers went 11–1 this past season, winning the Southern Conference title and advancing to the FCS playoffs.

Fisher, 63, was last a head coach in 2016, when he was with the Rams.

Following his retirement, Fisher, who also was the coach of the Titans from 1995–2010, has remained in the Nashville area, living on a cabin in the hills outside the city.

Jeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7–9 Jokes

"You want to know if I’m sitting here waiting for my phone to ring, to have an NFL team call me?” Fisher asked Sports Illustrated in 2019.

“Maybe I’ll be hunting and fishing the rest of my life. I’ve made my peace with it. But yeah, I’d love to coach again. I miss the players. I just want to get back to the players. I go back to what Bum Phillips said. ‘There are two kinds of coaches: Those who got fired and those who are going to get fired.’ You’re all going to get fired at some point. Not all, but 99%. It’s rare for a player or a coach to walk away on his own terms.”

Fisher spent the past season as a senior advisor on the staff at Tennessee State, which is coach by former Titans running back Eddie George.

