Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kentucky Vs. Louisville Game Off Wednesday Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Author:

Kentucky vs. Louisville, one of college basketball's biggest rivalries, will not be played Wednesday as scheduled. Kentucky confirmed that the matchup has been pushed due to positive tests within the Louisville men's basketball program.

The two teams managed to play last year's game at the KFC Yum! Center, a 62–59 win for the Cardinals. The game has been played every season since 1982–83. Per Kentucky's release, the two programs “will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.”

Kentucky says it is also working to schedule a replacement game this week. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reports that it could give the nod to a different program from the Derby City: Bellarmine.

SI Recommends

“Worth noting that there are a lot of moving parts that still need to be fit together to make this happen,” Forde added. “But people are working on it as we speak.”

The Knights program is currently transitioning to the Division I level, as members of the ASUN Conference. The team went 14–8 (10–3) in its first year as a D-I program in 2020–21, finishing as a semifinalist in the '21 CBI tournament.

Bellarmine is 6–7 on the season, with losses to some of college basketball's top programs, including Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA this year.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jeff Fisher coaching for the Rams.
Play
College Football

Report: Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher Interviews for ETSU Job

Fisher was last a head coach in 2016, when he was with the Rams.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington holds the ball
College Basketball

Baylor Stays No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Iowa State Rises

Who was on the move in this week's top 25 rankings?

Mackenzie Mgbako
Play
College Basketball

The Mackenzie Mgbako Blog: City of Palms, Recruitment, Christmas and More

Mgbako kicked off his season at the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida this week.

Stephen Curry passes the ball against the Celtics
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where All Teams Stand Ahead of Christmas

Suns and Warriors lead as we enter the holiday, but where do the rest of the teams fall?

Tottenham and Liverpool play to a draw in the Premier League
Soccer

The Premier League Plays On, for Now

Despite threats of a stoppage due to COVID-19 outbreaks, clubs didn't even bring things to as much as a vote when deciding to continue as planned with their festive fixtures.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Goes Viral for Destroying Tablet After INT Vs. Saints

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's most-talked about throw Sunday came on the sidelines.

Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

Texas A&M Overtakes Alabama for Top Class Following Early Signing Period

Aggies Added No. 1 cornerback Denver Harris over the weekend

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum Remain Out With COVID-19

The two Cleveland quarterbacks did not test out of COVID-19 protocols ahead of Monday's game.