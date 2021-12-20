Kentucky vs. Louisville, one of college basketball's biggest rivalries, will not be played Wednesday as scheduled. Kentucky confirmed that the matchup has been pushed due to positive tests within the Louisville men's basketball program.

The two teams managed to play last year's game at the KFC Yum! Center, a 62–59 win for the Cardinals. The game has been played every season since 1982–83. Per Kentucky's release, the two programs “will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.”

Kentucky says it is also working to schedule a replacement game this week. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reports that it could give the nod to a different program from the Derby City: Bellarmine.

“Worth noting that there are a lot of moving parts that still need to be fit together to make this happen,” Forde added. “But people are working on it as we speak.”

The Knights program is currently transitioning to the Division I level, as members of the ASUN Conference. The team went 14–8 (10–3) in its first year as a D-I program in 2020–21, finishing as a semifinalist in the '21 CBI tournament.

Bellarmine is 6–7 on the season, with losses to some of college basketball's top programs, including Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA this year.

More College Basketball Coverage: