Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kentucky, Western Kentucky to Play Game for Tornado Relief Fund

Author:

On the same day that the Kentucky men's basketball team had to postpone its Wednesday matchup with rival Louisville because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals' program, the Wildcats have quickly found a replacement opponent—and a worthy cause to play for.

Kentucky will play Western Kentucky instead in a game that will raise money for tornado relief after a devastating tornado ravaged the region earlier this month, the school announced Monday. News of the game was initially reported by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

"We were all disappointed to learn we won't be able to play Louisville on Wednesday, but I am thrilled we were able to come together quickly and put this game together for everyone in this state," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "I want to thank Western Kentucky for working with us on short notice. Not only will this be a great test for our team, but we will be able to provide aid to the Western Kentucky region and lift the spirits of some special people who really need it."

SI Recommends

Calipari has contributed to the relief cause, visiting survivors and donating shoes alongside former Wildcats player Darius Miller on Sunday. He's also teamed with Charlotte-based nonprofit Samaritan's Feet to help secure 10,000 pairs of shoes to donate to victims, according to Olivia Krauth of The Courier-Journal.

Western Kentucky scored a major win on Saturday by beating Louisville at home, 82-72. After the game, Hilltoppers head coach Rick Stansbury said he was excited about how his team performed, but his heart was still with the people in the community who have been impacted by the tragedy.

“At the end of the day, a lot of excitement out here. A lot of excitement. But it’s still a game, man. It’s a game,” Stansbury said, per The Courier-Journal's Brett Dawson. “When you drive out of here, some of you folks that haven’t seen some things, drive by some of those communities. See how our communities got destroyed.” 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) points to the crowd after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Podcasts

Open Floor: Kyrie's Near Comeback & The 2020s Almost Champions

On today's episode, we take stock of the league's ongoing COVID-19 crisis and Brooklyn's controversial decision to bring back an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving.

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Brady Breaks Another Record With 15th Pro Bowl Selection

Tom Brady continues to break every record in sight.

LeBron James reacts after a play.
NBA

LeBron Reacts to Spending Half His Life in the NBA

James has spent 6,752 days in the NBA.

tom-brady-saints-defense-chris-godwin-darrell-bevell-maqb
NFL

MAQB: How the Saints’ Defense Shut Down Tom Brady

Looking at the blanking New Orleans laid on the Bucs. Plus, what Chris Godwin’s season-ending injury means in free agency, John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision and more.

ucl
Soccer

CBS to Air Six UCL Round-of-16 Matches on Broadcast TV

Here is the full English-language broadcast schedule for the Champions League round of 16.

The Premier League is experiencing an escalation in COVID-19 cases
Soccer

In Premier League, 16% of Players Are Unvaccinated vs. COVID-19

Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90.

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102.
Extra Mustard

LeBron's Instagram Post About Being 'Fake' Going Viral

The Lakers star's post resonated with a lot of notable people.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) after scoring a touchdown during during the second half against the Green Bay Packersat M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Twitterverse Reacts to Brutal Week for Fantasy Playoffs

As always, social media was the place for fantasy managers to vent their frustration.