December 21, 2021
NCAAB
Sources: Big 12 Plans to Restore ‘No Contest’ Policy for Games Impacted by COVID-19

Author:

The Big 12 is finalizing plans to restore its policy stating that games impacted by COVID-19 would become "no contests," according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger

If the league restores its policy, it would eliminate the need for teams to forfeit games. If teams across the league—for both men and women's basketball—fail to have six scholarship players and one coach, the game would be deemed a no contest, and both teams would work to reschedule. 

According to Dellenger, medical groups and athletic directors from other conferences—including the Pac-12 and the SEC—are exploring the possibility of changing their policy in lieu of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The NCAA basketball committee may also need to examine its minimum number of required games (25) to advance to the NCAA tournament. 

In recent days, several college basketball programs have taken a pause as well as games being canceled. The Kentucky-Louisville game, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled Monday due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in Louisville's program, marking the first time since the 1981–82 season the two teams will not play.

Other programs like UCLA, Ohio State, USC, Memphis and Syracuse have taken pauses as well. Beyond these premier programs, more than 40 programs across the country are currently paused due to COVID-19 protocols. 

