Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS
Publish date:

Week 5: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Baylor signee Keyonte George and Alabama signee Jarace Walker keep IMG on top in Week 5.
Author:

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

RELATED: SI99 Basketball Rankings 2022

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

power 25 week 5

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (7-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (11-0)

3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (9-1)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (8-2)

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (9-1)

6. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (8-1)

7. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (1-0)

8. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (15-0)

9. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (12-1)

10. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (7-1)

11. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-1)

SI Recommends

12. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (12-1)

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (10-1)

14. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (1-1)

15. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-0)

16. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (14-1)

17. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (10-0)

18. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (4-2)

19. Westtown School (Bellefonte, Penn.) (9-1)

20. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (8-5)

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (8-0)

22. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1)

23. Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) (5-0)

24. Newton (Covington, Ga.) (9-0)

25. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) (4-0)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

YOU MAY LIKE

nhl-puck-logo
NHL

NHL to Pause Schedule Early Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The NHL will briefly go on hiatus as the league deals with a wave of COVID-19 absences.

Stephen A. Smith working for ESPN.
Play
Media

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tests Positive for COVID-19

He said he is vaccinated but has experienced mild symptoms.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Report: Texas A&M Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak

The Aggies are set to face Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

Villanova coach Jay Wright in a huddle with his team
Play
Betting

Men's Big East Betting Preview (12/21): Villanova Won't Cover vs. Xavier

Two Big East showdowns stand out as solid investment opportunities on Tuesday's Men's College Basketball slate.

Will Compton with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders LB Misses Monday Night's Win Due to His Mother's Death

He shared on Monday that it was a "brutal last 16 hours."

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
Betting

Tuesday Night Football Galore, Plus a Bowl Game Update

Betting preview for Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles, plus NBA injuries, NFL news and bowl game breakdowns.

Chelsea faces Liverpool to close the Premier League's festive season
Soccer

A Tentative Guide to the Premier League's Conditional Festive Fixtures

Despite calls for a league-wide pause and a resurgent spread of COVID-19 in Britain, the Premier League's holiday slate will go on. Here are the key elements to monitor.

nick-saban-alabama
College Football

Alabama Increases COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of CFP

The Crimson Tide are playing it safe ahead of their matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.