December 21, 2021
Kentucky Lands Elite Combo Guard Skyy Clark
The Skyy Clark Blog: Returning to the Court, Kentucky, Christmas and More

Clark is eyeing a mid January return to the court after tearing his ACL last spring.
Skyy Clark is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class and the first player to commit to Kentucky in the class. Clark transferred to Montverde (Fla.) Academy this past summer before suffering a torn ACL. Now he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Skyy Clark back at you with another blog, so let’s get into it!

Right now, I’m excited to be back on the court with my teammates! The rehab is going great. I started non-contact drills with them last week and I’ve just been loving everything about it.

We’ve taken a couple losses early, and it’s literally the worst feeling ever to be on the bench and know that you can’t do anything to help your team win.

I’ve just been trying to be the best teammate to all my guys!

I’m kinda like an assistant coach during the games! Haha!

No matter what, I’m gonna be involved and work hard to encourage them and keep them motivated since I can’t get out there and go to war with them right now. I’ll get water for them, get towels, sometimes the guys come over my house and I’ll even cook for them!

It’s just whatever my guys need I’m gonna be there for them.

Right now, I’m looking at Jan. 13 to come back.

That’s when we play Camden up in New Jersey, so we’ll see. If not then, I’ll definitely be back on Jan. 22, so either way I’m looking forward to getting back to the game that I love.

There’s nothing I can’t do right now.

I can slide and move, cut, sprint, jump and everything. I’m just not at 100%. I feel like I’m around 95%, and I’m looking to add that last 5% over the next couple of weeks.

The knee feels great after workouts. No issues.

My doctor tested the knee out thoroughly and he said it’s very strong, now it’s just about getting back to where I was.

Of course, I’ve been dialed in to all the Kentucky games too.

Me and pops be in the man cave watching and yelling and everything! I feel like we’re getting better and better, and the team is just gonna keep getting stronger as the season goes on.

I talk to the staff all the time. Coach Chin (Coleman) was just at the house a couple weeks ago, so our relationship is closer than ever.

I know everyone is excited about Christmas on Saturday!

We have a tradition that we always watch Polar Express as a family on Christmas Eve! I’m looking forward to that and just spending time with family and having a good time with them.

I’m definitely not too old for gifts either!

I really want some Kobe 4s, so we’ll have to see if I get them!

Other than that school is going great for me. I finished finals last week and I made honor roll, so I’m happy about that.

Right now, you may have seen that I’ve got the blonde hair, but I may go with a lighter brown and then go to black later… We’ll see what happens though! Haha!

OK guys, I appreciate you guys reading as always!

I just wanted to give you an update on where everything is at and wish you all a Merry Christmas!

Don’t forget to follow Skyy Clark:

Twitter: @SkyyClark

Instagram: skyy

